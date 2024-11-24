Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

VOA: North Korean troops in Russia to enter combat against Ukraine war “soon,” says Pentagon chief

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns that North Korean soldiers sent to Russia are likely to participate in combat operations against Ukraine in the near future.
byOlena Mukhina
24/11/2024
2 minute read
north korea
North Korean troops. Illustrative photo. Credit: Ukrainian World Congress
VOA: North Korean troops in Russia to enter combat against Ukraine war “soon,” says Pentagon chief

The US expects that thousands of North Korean troops in Russia will “soon” enter combat against Ukraine, says US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to the Voice of America.

North Korea has been supplying Russia with artillery, missiles, and munitions for its war in Ukraine. Reports say that North Korea could send up to 100,000 troops to support Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. The soldiers are expected to reinforce Russia’s depleted forces amid ongoing losses along the front, including in Kursk Oblast.

Nearly 10,000 North Korean soldiers are reportedly stationed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where they are being “integrated into Russian formations,” US Defense Secretary Austin stated.

“Based upon what they’ve been trained on, the way they’ve been integrated into the Russian formations, I fully expect to see them engaged in combat soon,” he said.

Austin also noted that, at present, there is no substantial evidence that North Korean troops are already “actively engaged in combat.”

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha claimed that North Korea sought to acquire missile and nuclear technologies from Russia in exchange for sending soldiers to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Sybiha noted that the military-technical cooperation between Russia, North Korea, and Iran poses a direct threat not only to Europe but also to Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Ukraine has also reported that the Russians were training North Korean soldiers on how to use drones and were planning to send drone instructors to North Korea.

Ukraine says North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast receive combat drone training

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts