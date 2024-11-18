Eng
North Korea seeks Russian nuclear tech in exchange for troops in Ukraine, says Ukrainian minister

North Korea’s potential involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, as part of a military exchange for technologies, represents a direct threat to international peace, warned Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha.
byOlena Mukhina
18/11/2024
2 minute read
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military operations base in the western region of the country
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military operations base in the western region of the country. Photo: KCNA
North Korea seeks to acquire missile and nuclear technologies from Russia in exchange for sending soldiers to fight in the war against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

For some time, North Korea has been supplying Russia with artillery, missiles, and munitions for its war in Ukraine. Reports say that North Korea could send up to 100,000 troops to support Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. These soldiers are expected to reinforce Russia’s depleted forces amid ongoing losses along the front, including in Kursk Oblast.

“According to Ukrainian intelligence, Pyongyang is aiming to exchange its participation in the aggression against Ukraine for access to Russian technologies in missile, nuclear, and other military programs.

It is extremely threatening and concerns our partners, which is why we must collectively counter such global threats,” emphasized Sybiha.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that the military-technical cooperation between Russia, North Korea, and Iran poses a direct threat not only to Europe but also to Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“Not only is Russia receiving drones, missiles, and soldiers, but Moscow is also strengthening Tehran and Pyongyang in return,” Sybiha said.

He added that North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine is evidence that the future of not only Europe’s but also global security architecture is being decided in Ukraine.

As Sybiha emphasized, only strong and systematic support for Ukraine can stop Russia and bring a just peace.

“Russia’s defeat in Ukraine will stop other aggressors and the entire axis of evil from their expansionist plans,” added the Ukrainian foreign minister.

