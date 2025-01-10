Eng
Esp

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss in Rome preparations for upcoming conference on rebuilding Ukraine

Following meetings with allies in Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome to discuss security and recovery plans with Italian leadership.
byMaria Tril
10/01/2025
1 minute read
Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss in Rome preparations for upcoming conference on rebuilding Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on 9 January following discussions with allies in Germany.

“Italy ensures and will continue to provide all-round support to the legitimate defense of Ukraine,” Meloni’s office reports.

The talks focused on the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled to take place in Rome this year.

Zelenskyy wrote on X that the discussions covered “strengthening security, addressing global developments, and preparing for this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference.”

Meloni, who has led NATO and EU member Italy since October 2022, has strongly supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Meloni expressed “solidarity for the victims of the recent Russian bombings” as the war approaches its three-year mark, states on the Italian Government’s webiste.

“Italy ensures and will continue to provide all-round support to the legitimate defense of Ukraine,” Meloni’s office reports.

“I am deeply grateful to Italy and the Italian people for their unwavering support,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy participated this week in a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany with about 50 allies. He met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss air defense enhancement and Western funding for arms production.

The Ukrainian leader also held talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about battlefield dynamics and drone warfare requirements.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts