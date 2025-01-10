Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss in Rome preparations for upcoming conference on rebuilding Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on 9 January following discussions with allies in Germany.

“Italy ensures and will continue to provide all-round support to the legitimate defense of Ukraine,” Meloni’s office reports.

The talks focused on the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled to take place in Rome this year.

Zelenskyy wrote on X that the discussions covered “strengthening security, addressing global developments, and preparing for this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference.”

Meloni, who has led NATO and EU member Italy since October 2022, has strongly supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Meloni expressed “solidarity for the victims of the recent Russian bombings” as the war approaches its three-year mark, states on the Italian Government’s webiste.

"I am deeply grateful to Italy and the Italian people for their unwavering support," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy participated this week in a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany with about 50 allies. He met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss air defense enhancement and Western funding for arms production.

The Ukrainian leader also held talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about battlefield dynamics and drone warfare requirements.

