Russo-Ukrainian war, day 820: Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7 people while US officials debate weapons restrictions to strike inside Russia

The attack on Kharkiv targeted a large printing enterprise, killing seven and injuring more than 20 people, after which President Zelenskyy urged the allies again to provide air defense systems to Ukraine.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
24/05/2024
3 minute read
Military

Russia carries out nine strikes on Kharkiv, killing six, injuring at least 11 civilians (updated). This morning, Russia conducted nine strikes targeting Kharkiv and nearby towns of Zolochiv and Liubotyn, killing four and injuring at least twelve civilians, damaging a civilian printing enterprise, the local authorities reported.

Russia kills 7 people in attack on Kharkiv, Zelenskyy urges more air defense. Russians targeted a large printing enterprise in Kharkiv, resulting in the deaths of seven employees and injuring around twenty others.

Ukrainian Navy destroys WWII-era naval mine in Black Sea. Ukrainian Navy divers identified and safely detonated a WWII-era 1908/1939 naval anchor mine in the Black Sea’s northwestern shipping channel.

As of 23 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

      • Personnel: 497700 (+1330)
      • Tanks: 7622 (+11)
      • APV: 14748 (+27)
      • Artillery systems: 12860 (+40)
      • MLRS: 1077
      • Anti-aircraft systems: 813 (+1)
      • Aircraft: 355 (+1)
      • Helicopters: 326
      • UAV: 10391 (+45)
      • Cruise missiles : 2209 (+1)
      • Warships/boats: 27
      • Submarines: 1
      • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 17513 (+71)
Russia's losses in Ukraine day 820
Russia’s losses in Ukraine day 820

Intelligence and technology

UK intel: Successful Ukrainian strike removes Russian Kalibr missile threat in Black Sea. Ukrainian coordinated attack sinks Russian corvette ‘Tsiklon’ in Sevastopol, highlights danger to Russian forces in occupied Crimea and Black Sea, per UK intelligence.

Zelenskyy: Guided aerial bombs Russia’s main tool of advance. Zelenskyy highlights need for systems against Russian guided aerial bombs, which he labels Russia’s main “”tool of terror”” and advancement method.

International

US Ambassador Brink says Ukraine’s reforms positively impact economy amid Russia’s war. The US praised Ukraine’s economic reforms, specifically the new law on corporate governance, said the US ambassador in Kyiv.

US contradicts British claim about alleged Chinese weapon supplies to Russia. The United States has questioned the UK’s claim that China is providing or prepares to provide combat equipment for Russia to use in its war in Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukrainian military band members held captive in Russia for two years, says ministry. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reports that members of three Ukrainian military bands are still being held captive by Russia after being captured in Mariupol in 2022.

Estonia allocates over € 650,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid new Russia’s offensive. Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is directing funds supporting education for children in frontline regions and mental health services.

Kremlin forces Ukrainian women in occupied territories to be obedient at Russian Orthodox church forum. The Russian Orthodox Church organized a forum at the Tavriya Theological Seminary, bringing Ukrainian women from temporarily occupied regions to promote Kremlin-aligned ideologies and obedience.

Europeans largely support humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine, survey shows. A survey reveals that six in ten Europeans support the EU sending military equipment to Ukraine.

Norway further tightens its restrictions on entry of Russian citizens due to Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. The new rules come after a previous tightening of visa rules for Russians in 2022.

The NYT: US debates relaxing restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Amid ongoing discussions, the US might permit Ukraine to strike Russian targets with American weapons.

Ukraine’s “”hands tied”” by US weapons restrictions to strike inside Russia. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul called on the Biden administration to allow Ukraine to use American weapons, such as HIMARS and ATACMS, to strike Russian military targets to achieve victory in the war.

ISW: Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine hold preliminary voting for United Russia party. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states that Russian occupation authorities are using education and political systems to forcibly integrate Ukrainian civilians in the occupied areas into Russian sociocultural, economic, military, and governance systems.

Politico: Zelenskyy eyeing D-Day, G7 to rally more Western support against Russia. Zelenskyy aims to attend D-Day commemoration in France and G7 meeting in Italy to plead for increased military support and seizure of Russian assets, according to Politico.

Ukraine is nationalizing six enterprises that are part of Russia’s defense industry. Ukraine initiates the nationalization of six enterprises within Russia’s defense sector, seeking to seize assets owned by a Russian corporation co-managing the companies.

ISW: Russian “”compatriot card”” program potentially justifying future foreign interventions. Russia creating “”Electronic Compatriot Card”” program offering services, possibly citizenship to Russians abroad, likely for justifying further aggression, ISW says.

