Russia behind cyberattacks on Estonia, investigation finds

Estonia has revealed that Moscow is behind a series of cyberattacks targeting several Estonian ministries in November 2020, Euractiv reports.

Tallinn has accused hackers from Unit 29155 of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) of attacking the IT services of Estonian ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, four years ago and gaining a large volume of information intended for internal use.

It marked the first time Estonia accused a specific entity of a cyberattack targeting the state.

“The prosecution is seeking the arrest of three GRU officers, who are now internationally wanted based on a warrant issued by the Harju County Court,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The investigation into those involved in the cyberattacks included ten countries, said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The investigation “showed that Russia aimed to damage national computer systems, obtain confidential information, and compromise security,” with the attacks being “malicious and intentional.”

As ERR reported, the GRU obtained tens of thousands of important documents from Estonian state institutions. Hackers also accessed trade secrets from several companies and the health data of thousands of Estonian residents. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications was hit hardest, with 360 gigabytes of data stolen.

However, according to police, the hackers did not access state secrets.

“This data can be used to plan future intelligence operations, both in human and cyber-espionage,” said Margus Palloson, Director General of the Estonian Security Police.

Earlier, new research by digital rights groups Citizen Lab and Access Now found hackers linked to Russian intelligence are targeting the Kremlin’s critics around the globe with phishing emails.

The email hacks, which began around 2022, have targeted high-profile Russian opposition figures in exile, former US experts, academics, and staff from US and EU nonprofit and media organizations.

Read more: