US announces $250 million military aid package for Ukraine

The US has announced a new $250 million military assistance package for Ukraine, as stated by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on 6 September, Ukrinform reported.

The Ramstein monthly meetings, organized by the US at Ramstein Air Base or remotely, began in April 2022, two months into Russia’s full-scale invasion. These conferences gather defense ministers and officials from over 50 nations, including all NATO members, to coordinate military aid for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Announcing the new aid package, Austin said,

“I am pleased to say that President Biden will announce today an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine.” He emphasized that this aid would be delivered “at the speed of war,” addressing some of Ukraine’s urgent needs.

The announcement comes as part of ongoing support from the US and other allies of Ukraine. Austin noted that since the previous meeting in June, the US has pledged over $4 billion in security support to Ukraine. He highlighted that Washington and its partners are “laser-focused” on covering Ukraine’s priority needs, particularly air defense and ammunition.

Recalling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s words, Austin emphasized that aggression will expand if not stopped, stating,

“If Ukraine is not free, the world will not be safe.”

At the 24th Ramstein Format meeting, Ukraine’s President once again urged the Western partners to life restrictions on the long range weapon use deep inside Russia:

