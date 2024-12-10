US: North Korean troops stationed in Kursk yet to engage in direct combat with Ukrainian forces

North Korean troops remain stationed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, positioned for potential combat operations against Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh reported during a briefing on 9 December 2024.

Earlier reports indicated that Russia deployed over 10,000 combat-ready North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast, aiming to oust Ukrainians controlling the region’s south since August. Later updates suggested these troops assumed auxiliary rather than combat roles.

According to the transcript published by the US Department of Defense, Singh said:

“[W]e believe — and I think General Ryder spoke to this as well last week, that D​PRK troops are still in that Kursk region. Haven’t seen them engaged in combat. But, you know, we know they’re there. We know that they’re staged to engage in combat and, you know, we’re continuing to monitor that,” Singh told reporters at the Pentagon.

The Pentagon briefing highlighted how Russian military capabilities have been significantly impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, forcing them to spread their resources thin across different operational zones. Singh emphasized that Russian forces are “spending all their energy and resources in Ukraine,” demonstrating their “weakened state within Syria,” where the Assad regime has fallen days ago.

Austin-Umierov call

Singh also reported that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin conducted bilateral talks with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Umierov to discuss recent battlefield developments and security assistance matters.

During their call, the defense leaders reviewed recent developments and discussed planning for the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group (or Ramstein Format) meeting, focusing on the continued strong support from Ukraine’s international partners, Singh told reporters.

Regarding Ukraine’s military capabilities, Singh noted significant achievements against Russian naval assets.

“Ukraine continues to prove their capability against Russian naval assets,” the deputy press secretary stated during the briefing.

