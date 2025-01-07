Putin deploys Africa operations chief to Kursk Oblast to counter Ukraine’s advances

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine started a new offensive two days ago, demonstrating heightened attention to the region’s defense, The Telegraph reports.

Russian war bloggers published imagery of Ukrainian forces’ movements in Kursk Oblast on 5 January. Ukrainian officials confirmed the start of the counter-offensive.

According to the publication, Gen Yevkurov, who received a promotion in December 2024 and oversees Russia’s border defenses and African mercenary operations, arrived in Kursk within hours of new Ukrainian military activities in the area.

The swift deployment of such a senior commander suggests serious concerns about the situation, despite Russia’s defense ministry claiming they are “defeating” Ukrainian operations in the area.

The Telegraph notes that maintaining control in Kursk Oblast has become a priority for Putin before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president on 20 January 2025 and potential peace negotiations. The publication suggests that entering negotiations while losing control of Russian territory, even small areas, would weaken Putin’s position.

According to The Telegraph, Putin’s strategy relies on overwhelming Ukrainian positions with infantry tactics, but this approach requires time – a resource that may be limited by Trump’s approaching presidency and expected peace talks.

For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, military activity in Kursk could strengthen his negotiating position if his forces maintain any captured territory for two to three weeks, The Telegraph believes. This comes as Ukrainian forces face pressure along the main front line in eastern Ukraine.

