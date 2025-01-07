Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Putin deploys Africa operations chief to Kursk Oblast to counter Ukraine’s advances

The decision to send General Yevkurov to Kursk indicates the strategic priority of maintaining territorial control before potential peace talks, The Telegraph believes.
byYuri Zoria
07/01/2025
2 minute read
putin deploys africa operations chief kursk oblast counter ukraine's advances russian war bloggers have published imagery say shows ukraine’s counterattack 5 telegraph ukrainian offensive column decision send general yevkurov indicates
Russian war bloggers have published imagery they say shows Ukraine’s counterattack on 5 January. Screenshot via The Telegraph.
Putin deploys Africa operations chief to Kursk Oblast to counter Ukraine’s advances

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine started a new offensive two days ago, demonstrating heightened attention to the region’s defense, The Telegraph reports.

Russian war bloggers published imagery of Ukrainian forces’ movements in Kursk Oblast on 5 January. Ukrainian officials confirmed the start of the counter-offensive.

According to the publication, Gen Yevkurov, who received a promotion in December 2024 and oversees Russia’s border defenses and African mercenary operations, arrived in Kursk within hours of new Ukrainian military activities in the area.

The swift deployment of such a senior commander suggests serious concerns about the situation, despite Russia’s defense ministry claiming they are “defeating” Ukrainian operations in the area.

The Telegraph notes that maintaining control in Kursk Oblast has become a priority for Putin before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president on 20 January 2025 and potential peace negotiations. The publication suggests that entering negotiations while losing control of Russian territory, even small areas, would weaken Putin’s position.

According to The Telegraph, Putin’s strategy relies on overwhelming Ukrainian positions with infantry tactics, but this approach requires time – a resource that may be limited by Trump’s approaching presidency and expected peace talks.

For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, military activity in Kursk could strengthen his negotiating position if his forces maintain any captured territory for two to three weeks, The Telegraph believes. This comes as Ukrainian forces face pressure along the main front line in eastern Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!