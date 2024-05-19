Pentagon announces date of next Ramstein meeting: 20 May

Eng
The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the ”Ramstein” format) will be held on 20 May.
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin (L) and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov at the US air base in Ramstein.
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin (L) and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov at the US air base in Ramstein. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The US Department of Defense has announced that the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense will be held on 20 May.

The virtual meeting of the “Ramstein” format from the Pentagon will be held by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown.

This was announced by the press service of the Pentagon.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group since the international group was established in April 2022.

Ukraine Defense Contact Group

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group brings together defense ministers and defense chiefs from nearly 50 countries from around the world to continue close coordination to ensure Ukraine has the means necessary to defend its sovereign territory.

For example, after the 21st meeting in the “Ramstein” format, which took place on April 26, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed that the United States allocates 6 billion dollars for military assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the USAI mechanism.

At this meeting, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Sirskyy, spoke about the situation on the front, which “tends to aggravate”.

