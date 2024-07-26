Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Times: UK considers developing long-range missiles to counter Russia’s nuclear threat

Earlier, General Sir Roly Walker, the new head of the British military, has cautioned that the UK must be prepared within three years to confront threats from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.
byOlena Mukhina
26/07/2024
2 minute read
Russian missiles that hold nuclear warheads on parade during military Victory Day rehearsal on Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 06 May 2012. (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)
The Times: UK considers developing long-range missiles to counter Russia’s nuclear threat

The UK is considering developing long-range missiles that can take out Russian nuclear weapons launched from inside of its territory following Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s claims that he may be prepared to use them, The Times writes.

Recently, the new head of the British military, General Sir Roly Walker, has warned that the UK’s armed forces must be ready in three years to fight a war against an “axis of upheaval” of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Walker predicted that Putin would emerge from his war in Ukraine as dangerous and “wanting retribution” against Kyiv’s allies, including the UK, whether Moscow wins or loses.

Additionally, an internal Ukrainian Defense Ministry document seen by The Times warned that Putin’s nuclear strategy poses a “very serious threat” and that he is “increasingly willing to take risks” if he considers it in his interests.

Russia’s apparent increasing reliance on tactical nuclear weapons “poses a serious problem for the US and NATO.” The reduction in the nuclear potential of the US and NATO after the collapse of the Soviet Union is creating a “gap” in the West’s deterrence capabilities, it said.

According to diplomatic sources, the new weapons may have a range of about 2,000 miles and will be developed in cooperation with Germany. The missiles will allegedly have the capability to travel from as far as Berlin to Moscow if Putin decides to launch tactical nuclear weapons.

Currently, the US and Germany plan to deploy long-range US missiles – the Tomahawk cruise, SM-6, and hypersonic missiles – to Germany from 2026 for the first time since the Cold War. Boris Pistorius, the German defense minister, said the idea behind this plan was to encourage European countries to invest in producing such missiles.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts