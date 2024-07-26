Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Forbes: Ukrainian engineers develop ‘Artemida’ device to neutralize Russian “Hunting” mines

This smart solution could save countless lives in conflict zones.
byOlena Mukhina
26/07/2024
2 minute read
The farmer goes on his field in June which was the place of heavy battle in March. Despite mines, explosives and remnants of destroyed vehicles, the field was sown. 1 June 2022. Photo by Euromaidan Press.
Forbes: Ukrainian engineers develop ‘Artemida’ device to neutralize Russian “Hunting” mines

Ukrainian engineers have found a smart solution to neutralize Russia’s Okhota (“Hunting”) antipersonnel mine, which consists of up to five standard anti-personnel mines and a special sensing device to control them – a gadget dropped from a drone, according to Forbes.

The sensor is capable of detecting human footsteps from 90 meters/300 feet away. When spotting anyone approaching the minefield long before they are even aware it is there, Hunting selects the nearest mine and triggers it.

In July, Russian military blogger “Combat Engineer” wrote on a Telegram channel that the Ukrainian military came up with a solution against Hunting – a metal cylinder with a spike dropped from a drone.

The device has the name ‘ARTEMIDA’ on the side, which is a Ukrainian name for the Greek Artemis – the goddess of hunting. The mil blogger said that Artemida emits a series of pulses imitating human footsteps to fool Hunting’s sensor into firing off all its mines harmlessly and disarm it.

Artemida depends on identifying or suspecting the location of a Hunting minefield, but its primary advantage is striking before anyone gets close enough to detect it.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine said that since 2022, mines and other explosive weapons have injured thousands of Ukrainians and killed 297 people. Many of them were children.

Investigations revealed that the Russians purposefully set up mine traps near or within populated areas in combat zones. To camouflage these explosives, the invaders use various everyday objects, including children’s toys and candy boxes.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!