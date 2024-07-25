Russo-Ukrainian War, day 883: Netherlands, Denmark to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks

Exclusive

Support Ukraine now or pay more later, Dutch think tanks tell West. Two prominent Dutch think tanks warn that scaling back aid to Ukraine could lead to far greater costs for Western nations in the future, urging continued support despite short-term financial pressures.

Can Ukraine’s coming F-16s crack fortress Crimea?. After a long wait, Ukraine expects F-16 jets to arrive soon. Will they enable a rapid counteroffensive? Experts are split.

Paris Olympics: a missed chance to stand up to Russia. The world had a chance to take a stand against tyranny. Instead, it chose to look the other way.

Military

The Ukrainian military sees no immediate threat of a Russian offensive on the Zaporizhzhia region. In recent weeks, the number of Russian troops stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has risen to approximately 90,000 soldiers.

Russian invaders shell Donetsk region nearly 3,000 times in past day, injuring three civilians. This escalation comes amid intensified shelling in the region, which has led to mandatory evacuation orders from Ukrainian authorities. However, ongoing Russian bombardments continue to obstruct evacuation efforts, leaving many civilians trapped in dangerous conditions.

Frontline report: Russian friendly fire help Ukrainians to half-surround Kharkiv’s Hlyboke. Ukrainian forces exploit Russian friendly fire incidents to partially surround Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast, as Russians struggle with coordination and insufficient numbers.

Explosions heard in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as officials claim 17 drone shot-downs. Overnight explosions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast led to claims by Russian officials of multiple drone interceptions. The governor reported the alleged downing of 17 Ukrainian drones, with debris causing fires. Russia’s MoD claimed more interceptions. Ukraine downs 25/38 Russian Shaheds UAVs as three drones cross into Romania. Last night, Russian forces launched suicide drone attacks on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and damaging infrastructure in Zhytomyr Oblast. Ukraine’s air defense intercepted multiple threats while three drones breached Romania’s airspace.

As of 25 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 571350 (+1230)

Tanks: 8313 (+11)

APV: 16039 (+26)

Artillery systems: 15804 (+45)

MLRS: 1125

Anti-aircraft systems: 904 (+2)

Aircraft: 363

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12610 (+66)

Cruise missiles: 2402

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21358 (+79)

Intelligence and technology

Fortification construction in Kherson Oblast nears completion, says Ukrainian PM Smyhal. This update comes after previous issues with fortification quality in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian ambassador says Poland is delivering its 45th military aid package to Ukraine. Since early 2022, Poland has supplied Ukraine with various types of military equipment worth over $4 billion.

UK intel: Ukrainian strike on ferry at Kavkaz port will force Russia to carry fuel across Kerch bridge. The intelligence report states that the attack imposes increased costs for Russia as well as reducing its flexibility to transport fuel, munitions and equipment across the Kerch Strait.

Ukraine’s intel names Russian officers responsible for missile attacks on northeastern regions. Ukraine’s military intelligence identifies 30 Russian officers from the 112th Missile Brigade involved in Iskander missile strikes on civilian targets in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Netherlands and Denmark to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Netherlands and Denmark are set to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The tanks, revised by German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, are ready for shipment before summer’s end.

Spain to deliver Hawk anti-aircraft battery to Ukraine in September. The Spanish Defense Minister announced the delivery of a fully operational Hawk anti-aircraft battery to Ukraine by September and says Spain has already trained 5,000 Ukrainian troops.

International

AP: NATO member Romania confirms Russian drone debris landed on its territory. The attack on 25 July targeted infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions, with fragments found near the Romanian village of Plauru.

CNN: US, Canadian jets intercept Russian, Chinese bombers near Alaska. This marks the first time Chinese H-6 bombers have entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, prompting a swift response from F-16, F-35, and CF-18 jets.

Memorial for fallen Ukrainian athletes unveiled in London. London’s installation is a powerful reminder of the immense losses Ukraine is suffering due to the war and a tribute to those who gave their lives for the future of their country, say Ukrainian diplomats.

European Commission stalls on Hungary-Slovakia request over Ukraine’s Lukoil sanctions. The European Commission has delayed its decision on Hungary and Slovakia’s plea for EU intervention in their dispute over Ukraine’s Lukoil sanctions, with both countries exempt from the EU-wide Russian oil ban. No EU member states reportedly support their position.

Sanctions against Russia work and need to be increased, EU finance ministers say. According to the EU finance ministers, it is important for the West to continue its support of Ukraine, as ”undermining Russia’s capacity to wage war at every turn should be the top priority of every democratic country.”

Politico: UK and Germany team up on defense as fears grow Trump might ditch Ukraine. Europe’s two largest donors of military aid to Ukraine — Germany and Britain — are buddying up in a defense pact as fears grow that a victory for Donald Trump in November’s US election could spell disaster for European security and Ukraine.

Capturing four Ukrainian regions could cost Russia 1.8 million troops, UK army chief says. UK army chief Roly Walker estimates Russia could lose up to 1.8 million troops over five years to capture four Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed. He warns Britain must be ready for war in three years.

Biden assures he will preserve coalition in support of Ukraine during speech. The US President also assured that he would continue to strengthen NATO to make it “more powerful and united than at any time in our history.”

Humanitarian and social impact

Relatives of Ukrainian POWs: Russia returns bodies without internal organs during exchanges. Relatives say that the return to Ukraine of the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners without internal organs may be evidence that they are used in Russia for transplantation.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian authorities say suspect accused of killing Russian critic Farion prepared for assassination for two months. The suspect’s methodical planning involved renting multiple apartments in Lviv to carry out the assassination.

Ukraine claims to have foiled Russian FSB arson plot in Ukraine and EU. Ukrainian law enforcement detained 19 individuals from various regions, accused of preparing and executing arson attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and EU countries. The group, allegedly working for Russian FSB, targeted shopping centers, gas stations, pharmacies, and markets.

