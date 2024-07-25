Memorial for fallen Ukrainian athletes unveiled in London

A memorial installation dedicated to Ukrainian athletes who have died as a result of Russia’s all-out war has been unveiled in Parliament Square in London, said the Embassy of Ukraine to the UK.

Since February 2022, the Russian war has claimed the lives of thousands of Ukrainians, including 487 athletes. More than 4,000 athletes are currently serving in the country’s armed forces.

The installation was unveiled on 24 July with the participation of Ukrainian athletes, Minister of State for Europe Stephen Doughty, Ambassadors and Embassies of Germany, the US, and France, and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

It depicts “487”, which symbolizes the number of Ukrainian athletes who have been killed. However, the actual number of victims may be even higher.

“Surrounding the installation is sports equipment representing the disciplines of the fallen athletes, vividly reminding us of the devastating consequences of the war,” noted the Embassy to Ukraine.

Only 140 athletes from Ukraine will participate in the Paris Olympics in 2024, the smallest number in Ukraine’s history of participation in the games.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. Although the International Olympic Committee has condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine, it has permitted Russian athletes to compete under a neutral status, a decision criticized by Ukrainian officials such as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

This sparked criticism among Ukrainian supporters and activists who held a demonstration in Paris streets against the decision. However, the Russian athletes will still compete.

