Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s intel names Russian officers responsible for missile attacks on northeastern regions

Ukraine’s military intelligence identifies 30 Russian officers from the 112th Missile Brigade involved in Iskander missile strikes on civilian targets in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.
byYuri Zoria
25/07/2024
2 minute read
eight 30 command staff members 112th missile brigade (military unit 03333) 1st tank army moscow military district russian armed forces identified hur reportedly involved attacks sumy kharkiv oblasts collage
Eight of the 30 command staff members of the 112th Missile Brigade (military unit 03333) of the 1st Tank Army of the Moscow Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, identified by HUR, reportedly involved in missile attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. Photo: collage of HUR images.
Ukraine’s intel names Russian officers responsible for missile attacks on northeastern regions

On 25 July, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense reported that it identified 30 Russian military officers from the 112th Missile Brigade responsible for missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts of Ukraine.

Russian missile units frequently use “double-tap” tactics, striking civilian targets and then hitting the same site again once first responders arrive to maximize casualties. Kharkiv city has been under escalated missile attacks for months.

The 112th Missile Brigade, part of the 1st Tank Army of the Moscow Military District, is based in Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, Russia. According to the HUR report, the brigade consists of one missile-technical battalion and three missile battalions, totaling nine batteries with 12 Iskander missile system launchers. The Iskander operational-tactical missile system uses both ballistic and cruise missiles with a range exceeding 500 km.

The report contains personal data of the officers, including a photograph, rank and position, passport data, individual tax number and insurance account number.

The report highlights a recent attack on 24 July 2024, when an Iskander-M missile struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.

There will be just retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine,” the HUR says.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts