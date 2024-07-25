Ukraine’s intel names Russian officers responsible for missile attacks on northeastern regions

On 25 July, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense reported that it identified 30 Russian military officers from the 112th Missile Brigade responsible for missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts of Ukraine.

Russian missile units frequently use “double-tap” tactics, striking civilian targets and then hitting the same site again once first responders arrive to maximize casualties. Kharkiv city has been under escalated missile attacks for months.

The 112th Missile Brigade, part of the 1st Tank Army of the Moscow Military District, is based in Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, Russia. According to the HUR report, the brigade consists of one missile-technical battalion and three missile battalions, totaling nine batteries with 12 Iskander missile system launchers. The Iskander operational-tactical missile system uses both ballistic and cruise missiles with a range exceeding 500 km.

The report contains personal data of the officers, including a photograph, rank and position, passport data, individual tax number and insurance account number.

The report highlights a recent attack on 24 July 2024, when an Iskander-M missile struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.

“There will be just retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine,” the HUR says.

