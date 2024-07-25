Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian authorities say suspect accused of killing Russian critic Farion prepared for assassination for two months

he suspect’s methodical planning involved renting multiple apartments in Lviv to carry out the assassination.
byOlena Mukhina
25/07/2024
2 minute read
Iryna Farion. Source: Ukrainska Pravda
Iryna Farion. Source: Ukrainska Pravda
Ukrainian authorities say suspect accused of killing Russian critic Farion prepared for assassination for two months

An individual accused of the murder of Ukrainian public figure Iryna Farion, who has been detained by law enforcement, was preparing for the assassination for at least two months, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, according to Ukrinform.

On the evening of 19 July, a hitman shot former Ukrainian deputy, professor, and linguist Iryna Farion. The incident took place in Lviv on Masaryk Street, near her residence.

Witnesses reported that the killer fired one shot and quickly fled the scene. As a result of the assassination attempt, Farion sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was hospitalized promptly in a local hospital, where doctors tried to save her life for several hours, but their attempts appeared unsuccessful.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi confirmed that Iryna Farion passed away at 11:20 PM.

Sixty-year-old Iryna Farion was born and raised in Lviv and spent almost her entire life there. For nearly 30 years, she lectured at the Lviv Polytechnic National University.

On 25 July, it became known that the suspected killer of Farion was detained in Dnipro. The hitman turned out to be an 18-year-old man.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement is preparing a notice of suspicion for the detained individual. It has been established that the suspect rented at least three apartments in Lviv during the crime’s preparation.

“Currently, under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the detainee is being prepared a notice of suspicion for intentional murder (Part 1, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A preventive measure for him is being decided,” noted the Prosecutor General’s office.

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said, “The enemy [Russians, – ed.] is seeking to use any tools to divide our nation,” while commenting on the assassination of Farion.

Assassinated Ukrainian language warrior Farion mourned by thousands in Lviv

According to him, she “died for the Ukrainian position.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!