Relatives of Ukrainian POWs: Russia returns bodies without internal organs during exchanges

According to the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, Russia has returned the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers without internal organs.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was discussed at a meeting in Ankara between representatives of the Ukrainian families of prisoners of war and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar.

The return to Ukraine of the bodies of prisoners of war without internal organs may be evidence that they are used in Russia for transplantation. “We receive not only tortured bodies, but also bodies that, unfortunately, have no organs,” a wife of one of the prisoners said.

”This confirms the fact that the black market of organ transplantation in the Russian Federation is working. And, unfortunately, it works with our prisoners of war. That is why I believe that this should be reported to the whole world in order to stop this crime,” said the wife of one of the prisoners of war.

The woman appealed to the President of Türkiye to support the creation of a mixed medical commission to monitor the health of both Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war.

“And I would also like to ask Türkiye to act as a patron country in resolving all humanitarian issues related to the exchange of prisoners of war,” the woman added.

She emphasized that Russia refuses to return and include prisoners of war from the Mariupol garrison in the exchange lists.

“In fact, they tell very terrible things, they worry about their husbands and sons, ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar said. And this is real pain, which motivates us to work faster and encourage our international partners to take some action.”

”One of the main requirements is to create an international medical commission that would investigate the condition of our prisoners of war and help them deal with health problems… And this is one of the messages that was conveyed to the Turkish side,” Bodnar said.

The diplomat expressed hope that Türkiye, including in its role as a patron state, would actively engage in assisting family members of prisoners of war to gather information about their loved ones and achieve exchanges.

Another woman, whose son has been in Russian captivity for three years, emphasized how much relatives have to worry about their loved ones in captivity. “I am a mother myself, and the last time I heard from my son was in February, when the exchange took place. We see the state of health in which our guys come back. It is impossible to put it into words.”

”They are thin, they need medical care. Each time their health condition deteriorates in captivity. This is the third year. Will we wait for this exchange, and will they wait for it? We do not know. And that’s why we are worried… Many relatives did not wait for their children to be released from captivity. It’s very scary,” she said.

