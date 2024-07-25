Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Relatives of Ukrainian POWs: Russia returns bodies without internal organs during exchanges

Relatives say that the return to Ukraine of the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners without internal organs may be evidence that they are used in Russia for transplantation.
byBenjamin Looijen
25/07/2024
3 minute read
Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnar. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnar. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Relatives of Ukrainian POWs: Russia returns bodies without internal organs during exchanges

According to the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war, Russia has returned the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers without internal organs.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was discussed at a meeting in Ankara between representatives of the Ukrainian families of prisoners of war and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar.

The return to Ukraine of the bodies of prisoners of war without internal organs may be evidence that they are used in Russia for transplantation. “We receive not only tortured bodies, but also bodies that, unfortunately, have no organs,” a wife of one of the prisoners said.

”This confirms the fact that the black market of organ transplantation in the Russian Federation is working. And, unfortunately, it works with our prisoners of war. That is why I believe that this should be reported to the whole world in order to stop this crime,” said the wife of one of the prisoners of war.

The woman appealed to the President of Türkiye to support the creation of a mixed medical commission to monitor the health of both Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war.

“And I would also like to ask Türkiye to act as a patron country in resolving all humanitarian issues related to the exchange of prisoners of war,” the woman added.

She emphasized that Russia refuses to return and include prisoners of war from the Mariupol garrison in the exchange lists.

“In fact, they tell very terrible things, they worry about their husbands and sons, ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar said. And this is real pain, which motivates us to work faster and encourage our international partners to take some action.”

”One of the main requirements is to create an international medical commission that would investigate the condition of our prisoners of war and help them deal with health problems… And this is one of the messages that was conveyed to the Turkish side,” Bodnar said.

The diplomat expressed hope that Türkiye, including in its role as a patron state, would actively engage in assisting family members of prisoners of war to gather information about their loved ones and achieve exchanges.

Another woman, whose son has been in Russian captivity for three years, emphasized how much relatives have to worry about their loved ones in captivity. “I am a mother myself, and the last time I heard from my son was in February, when the exchange took place. We see the state of health in which our guys come back. It is impossible to put it into words.”

”They are thin, they need medical care. Each time their health condition deteriorates in captivity. This is the third year. Will we wait for this exchange, and will they wait for it? We do not know. And that’s why we are worried… Many relatives did not wait for their children to be released from captivity. It’s very scary,” she said.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts