AP: NATO member Romania confirms Russian drone debris landed on its territory

The attack on 25 July targeted infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions, with fragments found near the Romanian village of Plauru.
byOlena Mukhina
25/07/2024
1 minute read
Kharkiv Oblast drone attack
Consequences of Russian Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 2 March 2024. Credit: Preseutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast
In a recent Shahed attack on Ukraine, debris from what is believed to be a Russian drone landed in Romania, a member of NATO, confirmed the country’s Defense Ministry, according to the Associated Press.

On 25 July, Russian forces launched multiple waves of Shahed-series “kamikaze” drones against Ukraine, targeting various regions across the country.

The strike focused on infrastructure objects in Ukraine’s southern Odesa Oblast and central regions and on the northern oblasts of Zhytomyr and Kyiv.

It wasn’t the first time when debris from drones fell in Romania. Since the war started in 2022, the country has confirmed several such incidents. The assaults prompted Bucharest to deploy its warplanes to monitor airspace.

A statement from the Defense Ministry of Romania said the fragments were found by a team of experts in a rural area of the country near the village of Plauru, which is located across the Danube River from the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

Following the attacks, Bucharest strongly condemned “unjustified” Russian strikes. The residents of areas living near the Ukrainian border received text alerts from Romanian authorities during the strikes.

Read also: 

