Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine downs 25/38 Russian Shaheds UAVs as three drones cross into Romania

Last night, Russian forces launched suicide drone attacks on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and damaging infrastructure in Zhytomyr oblast. Ukraine’s air defense intercepted multiple threats, while three drones breached Romania’s airspace.
byYuri Zoria
25/07/2024
2 minute read
ukraine downs 17/18 russo-iranian shahed drones shahed-136 drone skies over kyiv october 2022 milinua 68964defbb6690eb
Shahed-136 drone in the skies over Kyiv, October 2022. Photo: mil.in.ua
Ukraine downs 25/38 Russian Shaheds UAVs as three drones cross into Romania

Russian forces launched multiple waves of Shahed-series “kamikaze” drones against Ukraine overnight on 24-25 July 2024, targeting various regions across the country. The attack focused on infrastructure objects in southern Odesa Oblast and central regions of Ukraine, and on northern oblasts of Zhytomyr and Kyiv.

According to the head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, air defense forces intercepted most of the approximately ten aerial targets in the region. However, debris and blast waves from the Russian drones damaged about ten detached houses and an infrastructure object in Zhytomyr oblast.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Administration, reported that air defense systems were active in the region for the second night in a row. While there were no direct hits on residential or critical infrastructure, debris from intercepted drones fell in three districts of the oblast. This resulted in several forest and grass fires, which were subsequently extinguished. In one garden community, three cottages, a garage, a household goods store, the garden community’s administration building, and one car were damaged.

The Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, stated that Russian forces launched 38 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defense forces, including anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, intercepted the air attack. As a result, 25 strike UAVs were shot down.

Oleshchuk also reported that three Shahed drones were “locationally lost” after crossing the state border with Romania, suggesting they may have crashed in Romanian territory. Previously, there were at least five incidents involving Russian explosive drone crashes in the Romanian territory.

The air defense systems were active in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts. Despite the extensive attack, no casualties were reported, the commander said.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts