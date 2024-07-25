Ukraine downs 25/38 Russian Shaheds UAVs as three drones cross into Romania

Russian forces launched multiple waves of Shahed-series “kamikaze” drones against Ukraine overnight on 24-25 July 2024, targeting various regions across the country. The attack focused on infrastructure objects in southern Odesa Oblast and central regions of Ukraine, and on northern oblasts of Zhytomyr and Kyiv.

According to the head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, air defense forces intercepted most of the approximately ten aerial targets in the region. However, debris and blast waves from the Russian drones damaged about ten detached houses and an infrastructure object in Zhytomyr oblast.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Administration, reported that air defense systems were active in the region for the second night in a row. While there were no direct hits on residential or critical infrastructure, debris from intercepted drones fell in three districts of the oblast. This resulted in several forest and grass fires, which were subsequently extinguished. In one garden community, three cottages, a garage, a household goods store, the garden community’s administration building, and one car were damaged.

The Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, stated that Russian forces launched 38 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defense forces, including anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, intercepted the air attack. As a result, 25 strike UAVs were shot down.

Oleshchuk also reported that three Shahed drones were “locationally lost” after crossing the state border with Romania, suggesting they may have crashed in Romanian territory. Previously, there were at least five incidents involving Russian explosive drone crashes in the Romanian territory.

The air defense systems were active in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts. Despite the extensive attack, no casualties were reported, the commander said.

Related: