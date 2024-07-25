Eng
Biden assures he will preserve coalition in support of Ukraine during speech

The US President also assured that he would continue to strengthen NATO to make it “more powerful and united than at any time in our history.”
US President Joe Biden. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
In his address to the nation from the Oval Office on his exit from the presidential race, US President Joe Biden assured that he would maintain a coalition of nations in support of Ukraine.

As can be evidenced from Biden’s official X-account, the president said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin must be stopped from conquering Ukraine.

”We will keep rallying a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine and doing more damage,” Joe Biden said.

He also assured that he would continue to strengthen NATO to make it “more powerful and united than at any time in our history.”

Biden delivered his speech from the Oval Office of the White House, a rare format he has used only three times during his presidency: after the United States managed to avoid default, after Hamas attacked Israel, and after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

During his speech, the US president explained his withdrawal from the presidential race to pass the baton to a “new generation.” Biden expressed his support for Vice President Kamala Harris and said that he intends to complete his current presidential term.

On July 21, Biden announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential election to be held on November 5, 2024. The US President also suggested that Vice President Harris should become the Democratic presidential candidate.

She has expressed her willingness to run in the election. As reported by CNN, all 50 state chairmen of the Democratic Party have endorsed Harris as the party’s new presidential candidate.

