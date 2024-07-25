Eng
Ukrainian military sees no immediate threat of Russian offensive on Zaporizhzhia region

The number of Russian troops stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has risen to approximately 90,000 soldiers in recent weeks.
Olena Mukhina
25/07/2024
The image shows the aftermath of a Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 February 2023. Source: Ivan Fedorov
Currently, the number of Russian military personnel in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is nearly 90,000 soldiers. However, Ukrainian forces see no signs that the enemy plans a new offensive in the region, reported Dmitry Liakhoviy, spokesperson for the “Tavria” operational-strategic group of troops, according to RBC-Ukraine.

On 24 July, Liakhoviy said the number of Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast increased over recent weeks. Specifically, 2,000 more occupiers joined the military grouping in the region.

Commenting on this figure, the “Tavria” spokesperson noted that these numbers are relative, and there are no particular reasons for concern.

“Dividing different fronts, it is clear that 90,000 troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast do not provide significant reasons for concern in the area relevant to our operational group. This figure encompasses the entire operational depth of Russian defenses in the region, including their fortifications, occupied cities, and ports,” he remarked.

Liakhoviy added that there are no signs of a Russian offensive grouping being formed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, although small movements are being monitored, likely related to troop rotation.

“Troop rotation is underway, and as Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said, if the Russians attempt an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, they would receive a proper response. However, at this time, we do not see any conditions for this,” he concluded.

One of the biggest threats to the world, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is located in the region and has been occupied since 2022. Russia turned it into a military base and a tool for blackmailing Ukraine and Western countries.

