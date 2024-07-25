24 July. Today, there are a lot of updates from the Kharkiv direction.

Intense clashes continue in the northern Kharkiv region, and significant developments have unfolded particularly around the settlement of Hlyboke, where Ukrainian forces have launched a series of tactical counterattacks.

Here, Ukrainian forces have demonstrated renewed offensive capabilities, capitalizing on apparent weaknesses in Russian defensive lines.

Reports from Russian analysts indicate that Ukrainian units are conducting regular counterattacks near Hlyboke, with notable advances from the southwest.

In a significant tactical gain, Ukrainian forces have recaptured territory on the northern outskirts of Hlyboke, precisely an agricultural enterprise, which occupies an area of approximately half a kilometer by half a kilometer. This operation involved deploying reserve units to the front line, showcasing Ukraine’s ability to reinforce and exploit local opportunities.

The intensity of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is evident in their night-time operations. As darkness falls, Ukrainian formations, supported by armored vehicles, launch repeated assaults on Russian positions near the football field in Hlyboke. This pattern of attacks suggests a deliberate strategy to probe and exploit vulnerabilities in Russian defenses.

Geolocated footage has corroborated these reports, showing elements of the Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade engaging Ukrainian positions north of Hlyboke.

The first video shows a reconnaissance team approaching the area on various motorcycles and quads, taking advantage of the tree lines cover.

Once in range, they perform an FPV drone attack on the area of the agricultural enterprise recently captured by Ukrainian forces. A second video also shows a Russian attack on this same area, this time by using a self-propelled howitzer system. The fact that Russian forces are striking these areas indicates that Ukrainian troops have successfully regained these positions, marking a shift in territorial control.

Ukrainian forces are not limiting their operations to northern Hlyboke alone. They have also initiated attacks in the western parts of the village. Russian sources characterize these as raids aimed at identifying weak points in Russian defensive lines, suggesting a broader tactical approach by the Ukrainian command.

These operations west of the settlement have even included airstrikes. A short video released by Ukrainian air force shows an attack with two Western glide bombs on one of the areas still controlled by Russian forces.

Moreover, reports have emerged claiming a concentration of Ukrainian forces in Lyptsi, south of Hlyboke, which has not gone unnoticed by Russian observers. This build-up may indicate preparations for further operations or an attempt to create pressure points along the front. Russian analysts have expressed concerns about the sustainability of their offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction.

They cite insufficient troop numbers, estimating the Russian Northern Grouping of Forces to have only 30,000 to 70,000 personnel. This force is deemed inadequate for a significant breakthrough of Ukrainian defenses to a depth of 40 kilometers, highlighting the strategic challenges faced by Russian command. The analyst concluded that the Russian military command needs to adopt a defensive posture in the Kharkiv direction due to a lack of necessary forces to sustain offensive operations and cited poor planning as the main reason for this shortage of forces.

And as if this were not enough, internal issues within Russian ranks are further complicating their operational effectiveness. Ukrainian sources report that recently rotated Russian units are struggling with coordination and communication. This has led to alarming instances of friendly fire, particularly during night operations, where Russian forces have reportedly engaged their own troops due to disorientation and poor communication between units.

Ukrainian tactics compound the Russian difficulties. Ukrainian soldiers report successful interdiction of Russian supply and evacuation efforts, utilizing automatic grenade launchers and FPV drones to inflict casualties during these vulnerable moments.

Despite these setbacks, the Kremlin still claims its commitment to establishing a “security zone” in Kharkiv Oblast. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently reaffirmed that operations to this end will continue until Russian forces achieve their objectives, framing it as a measure to protect Russian border settlements. This corroborates reports that the Russian military command is regrouping troops in an effort to continue offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction.

Overall, the situation in Hlyboke direction remains highly dynamic. Ukrainian forces have demonstrated their ability to conduct effective counteroffensive operations, exploiting gaps in Russian defenses and capitalizing on enemy coordination issues. However, the Russian efforts to maintain their presence in the region despite their precarious situation suggest intense fighting will likely continue in the coming weeks.

The insufficient Russian troop numbers, as reported by their own sources, may present further opportunities for Ukrainian decisive advances in the zone.

