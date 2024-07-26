Eng
Ukraine urges Hong Kong not to help Russia evade sanctions

In Hong Kong, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for measures to prevent Russia from exploiting the city’s financial system to evade Western sanctions, amid ongoing global efforts to curb Russian aggression in Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
26/07/2024
2 minute read
ukraine’s foreign minister dmytro kuleba (l) hong kong leader john lee (right) 25 july 2024 affairs ministry met
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and Hong Kong leader John Lee (right) in Hong Kong on 25 July 2024. Photo: Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Hong Kong on 25 July, urging the city to take measures preventing Russia from circumventing Western sanctions, CNN reports. The visit was part of Kuleba’s broader trip to China.

International companies in Hong Kong, including Chinese banks, have generally complied with US sanctions to avoid exclusion from the dollar-based global financial system. However, the US and EU have sanctioned numerous Hong Kong and mainland China-based companies for helping Russia circumvent restrictions, particularly over dual-use goods like semiconductors.

During his meeting with Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee Ka-chiu, Kuleba called on the Hong Kong administration to prevent Russia and Russian companies from using the city to bypass restrictive measures imposed due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Kuleba emphasized that these sanctions are necessary to weaken Russia’s capacity to wage war and that Russian machinations should not tarnish Hong Kong’s reputation as a developed liberal economy.

How foreign microchips end up in Russian tanks despite sanctions

In response, a Hong Kong government spokesperson told CNN that the city “implements and strictly enforces” United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. However, Hong Kong officials have previously stated that the city has no obligation to implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other countries.

