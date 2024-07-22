China invites Ukraine’s foreign minister for talks on “achieving peace” with Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to visit China on 23-25 July, marking his first trip to Beijing since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

These efforts come as concerns grow about potential changes in US support for Ukraine in the lead-up to the November presidential elections, which could bring ex-president Donald Trump back to power, who threatened to cut military aid to Ukraine if reelected.

China claims neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian war, positioning itself as an alleged proponent of peace, however it provides various technologies to Russia, like satellite imagery, microelectronics, and drone technology, and maintains strong trade ties with Russia.

The visit comes at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian MFA stated that the main focus of discussions will be

“…the search for ways to stop the Russian aggression and China’s possible role in achieving a stable and just peace.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the visit by spokesperson Mao Ning, providing little detail, apart from the date.

The timing of Kuleba’s visit comes shortly after US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not seek reelection.

It also follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent criticism of Beijing for allegedly helping Moscow undermine a June peace conference in Switzerland.

“Regrettably, it is unfortunate that such a big, independent, powerful country as China is an instrument in the hands of [Russian President] Putin,” Zelenskyy said.

Beijing’s plan emphasized an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine with equal participation from all parties because Russia was not present at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

