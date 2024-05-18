Eng
Ukraine’s FM Kuleba urged the world to provide weapons to Ukraine rather than think about concessions to end the war

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Ukraine’s main message to the international community remains unchanged – Ukrainians need weapons to repel Russian aggression. And talk of concessions to end the war is twisted logic.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine’s main message to the international community remains unchanged – Ukrainians need weapons to repel Russian aggression.

The foreign minister added that any talk of concessions to end the war is twisted logic.

This was stated by Kuleba during the online participation in the 17th Lennart Mary Conference, RBC-Ukraine reports.

As the minister noted, Russia is strong, while Ukraine suffers from delays and insufficient supplies of military aid, which have to be compensated by the sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers.

“So the basic message remains the same – send us everything we need because we have proven over these two years that when our soldiers have everything they need, we succeed. And when we don’t have everything we need, we don’t win”, Kuleba said.

Kuleba said that some people tend to conclude that if Ukraine does not succeed on the battlefield, it means that it is impossible and Ukraine should consider different alternative scenarios for ending this war. ”But this is a distorted logic, because, as I have already said, when we have everything we need, we succeed”, he said.

Instead of discussing concessions from Ukraine to end the war, according to Kuleba, all officials and “thinkers” in the capitals of the world should think about what else they can do to make Ukraine win the war.

”Do not despair, but act. Action is what matters. And send us Patriot, send us artillery ammunition, send us armored vehicles, let us hit any necessary military target inside Russia, help us protect our skies and you’ll see the difference. If you do not do all this, do not complain about Ukraine”, the minister emphasized.

Negotiations in the global atmosphere

Earlier President Zelenskyy said that partners do not push Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, but, according to him, it is present in the global atmosphere.

Ukraine and Russia held a number of rounds of negotiations at the start of a full-scale invasion in 2022. They were held in Belarus and Istanbul. However, it was not possible to reach agreements.

Later, Ukrainian and Western media reported that Ukraine refused to agree on Russia’s demands, which were in fact a capitulation.

Ukraine is preparing a peace summit to be held in Switzerland in June. It will be a diplomatic platform for the countries to discuss possibilities for peace in Ukraine.

