Ceasefire means 25% of Ukraine would remain under Russian occupation, says Ukrainian ambassador

The initiative by some countries to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine will allow Russia to buy time and resume attacks with renewed strength, says Ukraine’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Vasyl Bodnar, according to Euronews.

In addition, such a truce means that 25% of Ukraine’s territories will remain under Russian control, the diplomat claims.

In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said peace talks between Ukraine and Russia can only be held on an international platform in the presence of trusted leaders.

He also rejected a suggestion from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Russian ruler Vladimir Putin can not be trusted, as Russia has a history of violating the agreements.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar stressed that countering the Russian occupation primarily involves defending Ukraine’s territorial integrity within the framework of international law.

“Any other proposal for a solution should not be considered, and for this reason, we rejected it,” the diplomat stated.

He also emphasized that Ukraine’s vision for establishing peace is primarily the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territories. Bodnar added that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is vital to its future security, as well as joining the EU.

