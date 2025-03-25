Most Ukrainians support the idea of temporary ceasefire – KIIS poll

Between 72% residents in the eastern part and 85% residents in the western part of Ukraine view a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia positively, a recent sociological survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) revealed.

Motivations for support differ significantly among respondents, according to the poll.

About 47% of those with positive interpretations said that negotiations are a way to demonstrate that Russia does not seek peace. Another 12% see the move as a potential avenue for unblocking military aid, while 18% perceive it as an opportunity to end the war on acceptable terms.

Not all Ukrainians embrace the proposal. Some 17% hold negative views, with 8% considering it a weakening step for Ukraine, 7% viewing it as a sign of governmental desperation, and 2% interpreting it as a potential capitulation.

The poll also explored Ukrainian attitudes toward potential Russian conditions. About 79% categorically reject Russia’s demands, which include stopping mobilization, halting Western weapon supplies, and ceasing intelligence sharing.

Only 16% of respondents indicated willingness to accept these conditions, with 14% describing such a compromise as extremely difficult.

Diplomatic developments have accompanied these public sentiments. On 24 March, closed-door negotiations between US and Russian delegations lasted over 12 hours in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously claimed that discussions would cover maritime navigation and potential war cessation.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that a separate meeting with the US delegation as “constructive and substantive,” particularly highlighting discussions in the energy sector.

Kyiv accepted Washington’s ceasefire proposal without preconditions, while Moscow only supported a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure.

