Taiwan unveils its first unmanned vessel inspired by Ukrainian naval drones

Taiwan has introduced its new military unmanned surface vessel, the Endeavor Manta, developed by the Taiwan Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC), with the goal of enhancing its defense capabilities in the Taiwan Strait against China. The vessel, unveiled on 25 March, draws inspiration from Ukraine’s successful use of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Defense Express and Army Recognition.

Ukraine’s successful use of its USVs, such as the Magura V5 and SeaBaby, to target Russian warships, has been a key influence in Taiwan’s development of this naval drone.

The Endeavor Manta features a trimaran hull design that enhances stability in the rough sea conditions common in the Taiwan Strait. Measuring 8.6 meters in length – slightly longer that the six-meter SeaBaby – and 3.7 meters in width, the drone is capable of carrying over 1 ton of payload, including light torpedoes and explosives. Powered by two outboard engines, the Manta can reach speeds of up to 35 knots or about 65 km/h, making it highly maneuverable in coastal defense operations. A key aspect of the Manta is its stealthy design, which aids in evading detection during operations. According to Army Recognition, the vessel is capable of rapid deployment, either from ports or coastal areas, offering a flexible response to threats. Chairman Huang Cheng-hung of CSBC noted that the Endeavor Manta was directly inspired by Ukraine’s use of asymmetric warfare tactics. The Endeavor Manta is equipped with an advanced communication system, capable of switching between satellite, 4G, and radio frequency modes, allowing it to maintain operations even in contested environments.

“Although the type of satellite communication is not disclosed, the shape of the fairing is more typical of a OneWeb parabolic antenna,” Defense Express says, adding that CSBC CEO “noted that 45% of the drone’s cost is the satellite communication system. This also hints at the choice of Eutelsat’s OneWeb.”

Elon Musk’s Starlink, used by the Ukrainian naval drones, is not available at Taiwan. Moreover, its potential use in Chinese waters is questionable, given Musk’s business interests in China.

