US, Russia to release joint statement on Kyiv-Moscow Black Sea ceasefire

The US and Russia are poised to release a joint statement on 25 March, following discussions in Saudi Arabia aimed at brokering a ceasefire agreement for the Black Sea maritime operations, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. The statement is expected to be made public at 4 AM in Washington, DC, or 10 AM in Kyiv, according to CBS sources.

After current US President Donald Trump took office in January, the US reversed its Ukraine policy, effectively siding with Russia and pressuring Ukraine into making concessions by cutting off military aid and intelligence sharing while pushing for negotiations, without placing any demands on Moscow.

Although the details of the statement remain unclear, sources indicated that reports shared with the Trump administration from the US technical team in Riyadh were optimistic. Ukrainian officials have also been briefed on the discussions, one source noted.

A White House source told Reuters late on March 24 that the talks in Riyadh were progressing “extremely well,” and that a “positive announcement” was expected soon. According to reports from Russian news agencies, the Russia-US talks lasted for 12 hours, and they also confirmed that a joint statement would be issued on March 25.

Ukrainian and US follow-up meeting planned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that following the American-Russian negotiations in Saudi Arabia, a follow-up meeting between Ukrainian and US teams would take place. Zelenskyy mentioned this in his evening address on 24 March.

Zelenskyy noted he had recently spoken with Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, who is participating in the negotiations.

“Yesterday [23 March] there was a meeting [of Ukrainian delegation] with the American team. Today [24 March] representatives of the United States of America spoke with the war team – with representatives of Russia. After that – again a meeting of Ukrainian and American teams. I also expect a new report,” the Ukrainian leader stated.

Umierov said the talks were working towards securing “a just and lasting peace” for Ukraine and Europe, and were focused on “key points including energy.”

Russia launches missile strikes despite negotiations

Despite the ongoing peace talks, Russia launched a missile strike targeting north-eastern Ukraine’s SUmy city on 23 March. Ukrainian officials reported that 88 people, including 17 children, were injured in the attack.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia must end strikes instead of “making hollow statements about peace.”

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the attack showed Russia was “once again showing that it wants to continue the terror.”

Black Sea grain deal revival

The current negotiations are focusing on the revival of a 2022 grain deal allowing Kyiv to export across the Black Sea, BBC says. A previous agreement brokered by the UN and Türkiye, which Russia exited in 2023, had allowed for maritime shipping in the Black Sea, enabling both countries to export grain.

In return for a new maritime deal, Moscow is reportedly seeking relief from Western sanctions, enabling it to export fertilizers.

A revival of the deal would benefit Russia: after its exit, Ukraine managed to establish independent routes for grain exports, free from Russia’s ship inspections, and destroyed a significant part of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. With the deal reinstated, Russia would regain control over inspecting bulk carriers, potentially delaying these checks to reduce export volumes as it did previously. Additionally, the deal could offer safe harbor for Russia’s navy against Ukrainian attacks.

Read also: