Paris 2024: Olympic opening ceremony moves to the Seine

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to begin with a groundbreaking opening ceremony on the evening of 26 July.

RBC-Ukraine reports that the event will feature “thousands of Olympians” and be watched by “tens of thousands of fans and millions of viewers worldwide.”

According to the report, the ceremony is scheduled for 26 July at 08:30 pm Kyiv time and will be broadcast live on several Ukrainian channels, including First and Suspilne.

In a departure from tradition, the organizers have planned a “parade of boats on the Seine River” instead of the usual procession in a stadium. The article states that this unique approach will make “Paris 2024 the largest opening ceremony” in terms of audience reach and geography.

The parade will involve nearly 100 boats carrying representatives from over 200 countries along a 6-kilometer route. The journey will pass by iconic Parisian landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre Museum, culminating at Trocadero Square, where the Olympic flame will be lit.

RBC-Ukraine notes that former world No. 3 tennis player and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Elina Svitolina will carry the Ukrainian flag, becoming “the third woman in the history of domestic sports in this role.”

While details of the entertainment portion remain largely secret, the article mentions that theater director Thomas Jolly, the event’s artistic director, has hinted at his intention to “unite the cultural contrasts of France.”

The report also highlights the significance of athletes’ attire, stating that most teams will “rely on recognizable national color schemes.” However, some countries, such as the host nation and the United States, are expected to showcase more fashion-forward designs.

