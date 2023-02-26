Ukraine to impose new sanctions against Russia – President Zelenskyy

Ukraine to impose new sanctions against Russia – President Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua 

Latest news Ukraine

The Ukrainian government will impose new sanctions against Russian citizens involved in the support of Russia’s war against Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced today.

“I signed three decrees to implement the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Against those Russians who are involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children. Against those representatives of the Russian sports sector who are trying to put sports in the service of aggression. And against those who help maintain mercenary structures in Russia for the war against Ukraine and all free people,” Zelenskyy informed in his daily televised address to the Ukrainian nation.

