35 countries will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics

A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban, a Lithuanian sports ministry spokesperson said, Reuters reports.

As was reported earlier, Ukrainian journalists called on media to boycott the Olympic Games in case of Russian and Belarusian participation:

Ukrainian journalists call on media to boycott the Olympic Games because of Russian and Belarusian participation

