Ukrainian Olympic canoeist forced to modify ‘I am Ukrainian’ boat inscription

Paris Olympics officials deem the sign too political for competition.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
07/08/2024
1 minute read
Anastasiia Rybachok, a Ukrainian canoeist. Photo: Rybachok via Facebook
Anastasiia Rybachok, a Ukrainian canoeist competing in the Paris Olympic Games, was required to partially cover the phrase “I am Ukrainian” on her boat. The athlete’s sponsor, BGV Group, reported that the International Canoe Federation (ICF) deemed the inscription as potential propaganda.

The Russian invasion has devastated Ukrainian sports, with 487 athletes and coaches killed and 500 facilities destroyed. Consequently, Ukraine’s Olympic team in Paris is reduced to just 140 athletes. Most Russian athletes are barred, with only 15 allowed to compete under a neutral flag after condemning the aggression.

“The International Olympic Committee prohibits any inscriptions on boats related to the war. For example, we cannot write ‘Stop War.’ They consider this propaganda. However, the phrase ‘I am Ukrainian’ is different; it indicates our affiliation with Ukraine, which is important,” BGV Group quoted Rybachok.

Anastasiia Rybachok is a distinguished athlete, boasting a silver medal from the 2020 Olympic Games, world and European championships, and bronze medals from both World and European Championships. 

This is not the first time Ukrainian athletes have faced similar issues in international competitions. For instance, in 2022, during the Beijing Winter Olympics, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych displayed a sign reading “No War in Ukraine” after finishing a run. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) considered this a breach of Olympic rules against political statements but ultimately decided not to take action.

