488 dreams of Olympics shattered: Paris march spotlights Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia

More than a thousand people marched in Paris on 13 July to honor the memory of 488 murdered Ukrainian athletes killed by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The march happened before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which start on 26 July. Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in neutral status, which means without waving their flags.

Participants of the march wore T-shirts displaying the names of the deceased athletes, creating a visible tribute to those lost, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The event was organized by the Union of Ukrainians in France (UUF) with support from the Ukrainian World Congress and brought together a diverse group of supporters, including French citizens and representatives from Georgian, Polish, Lithuanian, Estonian, Syrian, and Iranian communities.

“The Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia had every chance to represent Ukraine in Paris, but Russia killed them,” said Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi.

François Béchieau, Deputy Mayor of Paris’s 19th arrondissement, used the occasion to advocate for the total exclusion of Russian athletes from the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

About 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

The International Olympic Committee has condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine. Still, it permits Russian athletes to compete under a neutral status, a decision criticized by Ukrainian officials such as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In 2023, activists placed a petition on Change.org, demanding the exclusion of Russian athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing over 50% of Russian medalists being active military personnel.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Russia would be asked to observe a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Russian aggression in Ukraine killed over 400 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed nearly 500 sports facilities, according to Ukraine’s Olympic Committee President.

Ukrainian journalist Mark Temnycky argued that allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in this summer’s competition would inform other aggressive countries around the world that they can meddle in the affairs of their neighbors without consequence.

Related: