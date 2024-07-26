Eng
WP: US sanctions Chinese company supplying dual-use tech to Russia’s military

Shandong Oree Laser Technology Co., which produces fiber laser cutters with both civilian and military applications, faces US sanctions for supplying Russia with dual-use equipment. However, the company is undeterred, planning significant production increases and maintaining strong business relations with Moscow.
Olena Mukhina
26/07/2024
1 minute read
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (R) pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing in February 2022. Image: Sputnik
The Washington Post reports that one of the Chinese companies that helps Russia with “dual use” equipment for its war against Ukraine is a midsize laser machine tool company, Shandong Oree Laser Technology Co.

The company makes fiber laser cutters, which have civilian applications but are also used in the production of military drones. The US Treasury Department said Oree Laser has shipped metalworking and other equipment to Russia and imposed sanctions on it.

However, for Oree Laser, business seems to be going well, with the company planning to expand its production to 10,000 medium- and high-end laser machines per year.

Moreover, since May, Communist Party officials have visited Oree every month to learn about the Oree’s needs. But without cooperation with the Chinese government, NATO is not able to stop the export of dual-use goods to Russia.

Oree Laser’s business relationship with Moscow appears to have deepened after 2022 and the country’s increasing isolation. The company has established ties with Russian clients, hired more Russian speakers personnel, and participated in major Moscow-based trade fairs.

According to Allen Maggard, an analyst at the Washington-based global security nonprofit C4ADS, the Oree Laser’s fiber laser tools have been used by Russia’s defense industry to produce military drones, reactive armor, and other military equipment.

Read also:

 

 

