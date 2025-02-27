Bloomberg: Rubio says US can’t let Russia become China’s ”junior partner”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio mapped out a strategy for managing Russia’s close relationship with China, saying Washington wants to dilute ties without sowing division between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

As tensions between the US, Russia, and China shape the global order, Rubio remarks reflect growing concern in Washington over the shifting balance of power, especially as former President Donald Trump’s outreach to Russia signals a dramatic shift in US foreign policy.

As reported by Bloomberg, Rubio said that “I don’t know if we’ll ever be successful completely at peeling them off of a relationship with the Chinese,” referring to Russia. “I also don’t think having China and Russia at each other’s neck is good for global stability because they’re both nuclear powers.”

Donald Trump’s recent embrace of Russia has been seen by some analysts as an attempt to split Moscow from Beijing, in a so-called “reverse Nixon.” President Richard Nixon’s historic trip to China some 53 years ago undermined the Kremlin’s global influence, and pulled Beijing closer to Washington, in a move that shifted the international balance of power for decades.

While President Xi Jinping’s government has praised Russia for holding talks with Washington over ending the war against Ukraine, it’s unclear what such a thaw means for Beijing. The Chinese leader and Vladimir Putin declared a “no limits” friendship days before the 2022 invasion and have united in opposing America on the world stage.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian pushed back against Rubio’s comments, saying the relationship between Beijing and Moscow isn’t influenced by any third party.

“The US attempt of sowing discord between China and Russia is doomed to fail,” he told reporters at a regular press conference in Beijing Thursday. “Both China and Russia have long-term development strategies and foreign policies. No matter how the international landscape changes, our relationship shall move forward at its own pace,” the Chinese official said.

Dependent relationship

Rubio warned that closer ties between China and Russia would pose a problem for the US, if Moscow became the “permanent junior partner” to Beijing, pitting two nuclear powers against Washington. Access to Chinese markets have thrown Moscow an economic lifeline after US-led sanctions isolated Russia in recent years, while Xi has given Putin diplomatic shelter.

“We could find ourselves in a situation where, whether Russia wants to improve its relations with the US or not, they can’t because they’ve become completely dependent on the Chinese because we have cut them off,” Rubio said. “What’s a better outcome for us is to have a relationship.”

Trump has performed a stunning reversal of US policy on Russia in recent weeks, blindsiding Europe by bringing Putin out of isolation to begin peace talks without including other stakeholders.

The Republican president has been accused of parroting Kremlin talking points about the conflict, including blaming Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war.

