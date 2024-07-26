Frontline report: Ukrainian HIMARS attacks and guerillas disrupt Russian logistics near Bakhmut

25 July. Today there are a lot of updates from the Bakhmut direction, Donetsk Oblast.

The most interesting updates come from the northern flank of Chasiv Yar.

Here, Ukrainian guerilla attacks are hampering Russian offensive efforts while HIMARS strikes are launched against the Russian rear, complicating their logistics and organization.

Meanwhile, despite all the difficulties, Russians are trying to expand their control zone around Kalynivka to set the ground for an assault across the canal towards Chasiv Yar.





The Russians use a well-developed railway network across the Donbas to provide logistical support, transporting equipment and supplies to forces across the front.

However, the extensive and widespread nature of this railway network makes it challenging for the Russians to protect it effectively from potential attacks.



For this reason, Ukrainian guerillas from the underground groups, operating in Russian-controlled Donbas since twenty-fourteen, are working towards disrupting such important logistical routes in cooperation with Ukrainian Military Intelligence. In a video released by Ukrainian guerillas, they unexpectedly destroyed a railway relay box near Almazna in Luhansk Oblast. This act of sabotage disrupted train traffic, significantly slowing down and delaying Russian logistics. The resulting chaos led to severe shortages of ammunition. The original, uncensored combat footage of all operations can be found on Reporting From Ukraine’s Telegram channel.

This incident occurred on the crucial Debaltseve-Kadiivka route, which holds significant strategic importance for the Russians. In Kadiivka, Russian military equipment and supplies are unloaded and then transported by motor vehicles to Bakhmut, located to the west. The guerilla sabotage caused delays in logistics, which in turn slowed Russian advances in and around Chasiv Yar.



Coordination between Ukrainian military intelligence and guerillas has allowed for precise information relay to Ukrainian HIMARS operators, facilitating accurate strikes against critical Russian equipment and infrastructure. Ukrainian military intelligence reported successful hits on a Zhitel electronic warfare system near Novoluhanske and a Russian logistics center near Debaltseve, which was heavily stocked with ammunition and tanks.





The destruction of Zhitel electronic warfare systems is highly significant because these systems disrupt precision-guided munitions such as JDAMs and HIMARS, as well as drones. Their loss will allow Ukrainians to conduct more frequent strikes against the Russian rear and disrupt their logistics to the front lines.

Consequently, Russian frontline units will face shortages of equipment and ammunition, forcing them to conserve their resources until they can restore their supply lines.

As a result, Russian assaults in Chasiv Yar have gradually slowed. The initial objective was to cross the canal at two key crossings to encircle the town. However, the Russian command has decided to focus on expanding their control on the eastern side of the canal, extending their efforts to the north.



In Kalynivka, the Russians have chosen to advance northward with the goal of securing the village of Hryhorivka. Hryhorivka is strategically important because it could provide the Ukrainians with a launch point for counterattacks if the Russians cross the canal and attempt to cut off Ukrainian forces. Additionally, a weakened logistics chain would make the Russians more vulnerable to flank attacks due to shortages of ammunition and equipment.

Understanding this, the Russian command is focused on securing Hryhorivka to prevent potential flank attacks and maintain their strategic position.



To focus on this effort, the Russians had to abandon their plans to cross the canal near Kalynivka and redirect their advance toward Hryhorivka. The Ukrainian defense at Hryhorivka is not as fortified as in other parts of the Bakhmut direction, as additional forces for a flank attack have yet to be mobilized. Nevertheless, the Russian command prefers to avoid any risk. Recent attacks have allowed the Russians to advance by two kilometers toward Hryhorivka and seize control of the small farms in the eastern part of Kalynivka.





The expansion of Russian control over parts of the eastern bank of the canal will also enable them to accumulate more forces there for future attempts at crossing the canal. Overall, the Ukrainians significantly weakened Russian logistics in the Bakhmut direction and forced the Russian command to protect their flanks at risk of undermining their offensive. Further Ukrainian strikes against Russian logistics could create significant long-term issues for the Russian troops, potentially holding their attacks on Chasiv Yar.

This situation would give the Ukrainian garrison time to build up additional reserves and strengthen their defenses with the opportunity to launch counterattacks if Russian logistics continue to suffer from prolonged disruptions.

By doing so, the Ukrainians could prevent the Russians from achieving their objective of capturing Chasiv Yar by the end of the summer campaign.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.