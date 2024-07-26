Eng
Esp

Russia illegally used music by American composer and pianist Philip Glass

byMaria Tril
26/07/2024
1 minute read
AuthorPhoto-Philip-Glass
American composer and pianist Philip Glass. Credit: Hachette Book Group
American composer and pianist Philip Glass said that Russia occupied Crimea illegally used his music and name without permission.

According to Glass, this occurred in advertising and promoting a ballet premiere titled “Wuthering Heights” at the Sevastopol State Opera and Ballet Theater.

The letter Philip Glass wrote to Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theatre

Glass stated on Facebook that he did not grant authorization to use his music in the ballet or his name in its advertising and promotion.

“The use of my music and the use of my name without my consent is a violation of the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works to which the Russian Federation is a signatory. This is an act of piracy,” Glass wrote.

He acknowledged that the current circumstances in occupied Crimea left him powerless to enforce his rights under international law and prohibit this act. However, Glass protested, saying, “But I shall make my vehement objection to it known should you proceed.”

The construction of the theater where the ballet is to be performed allegedly violated sanctions restrictions, according to the Permanent Representative of the Ukrainian President in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva.

She argues that the international community must respond to this situation, describing it as “another crime by Russia that is unacceptable in the democratic world.”

