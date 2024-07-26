Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia’s war resources to last beyond 2025, Estonian intelligence warns

Colonel Ants Kiviselg of Estonia’s Defense Forces suggests that while Russia is failing to meet its current offensive goals in Ukraine, its ability to wage war is far from exhausted.
byMaria Tril
26/07/2024
2 minute read
Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Center. Credit: Cencor.net
Russia’s war resources to last beyond 2025, Estonian intelligence warns

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Center, believes that despite significant losses on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has sufficient resources to continue combat operations in 2025 and beyond.

Speaking on ERR on Friday, 26 July, Kiviselg said that Russia is failing to achieve its summer offensive campaign goals, suggesting Ukraine may be able to hold its defense this summer. He cited the recent repulsion of a massive Russian offensive in the Kurakhiv direction in the Donetsk Oblast as an example.

“Perhaps this week’s attempt is another desperate attempt to push a little from the side and try to influence the rear of the Ukrainians in such a way that those other areas where active fighting is taking place, so that the Ukrainians are forced to leave there simply because their logistics routes are cut off somewhere,” Kiviselg said.

However, the Estonian intelligence representative warned against optimistic assessments about Russia exhausting its military equipment and forces.

“I cannot say that Russia will run out of military equipment in 2025 because they also have some partners or allies who will still provide or send them resources for waging war. Whether it’s North Korea or Iran,” Kiviselg explained.

He added that with the current pace of combat operations and losses, it would be “very difficult for Russia to replenish its personnel and equipment,” noting that Russia was losing between 1,000 and 1,800 people on the front daily in June alone.

“But at the same time, Russia’s population is still so large that there is no tendency for serious changes at the front yet,” Kiviselg concluded.

He said last week that Russia maintains the intensity of attacks on the battlefield in Ukraine despite significant losses and the gradual arrival of Western weapons in Kyiv.

The report also mentions that Western analysts have previously reported that Russia has recommissioned weapons accumulated during Soviet times. Still, up to 70% of old tanks “did not move,” while others were washed and passed off as new.

The Russian forces also removed artillery barrels from old equipment and installed them on self-propelled howitzers. If this continues, the Russian Federation will reach a “critical point of exhaustion” in 2025.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts