Estonian Parliament designates Moscow Patriarchate as sponsor of Russian aggression

The Riigikogu statement noted that the “Present and Future of the Russian World,” a policy document endorsed by the World Russian People’s Council under the ROC’s auspices and led by the Moscow patriarch, characterizes the Ukraine conflict as a holy war against both Ukraine and the West. It also asserts a claim over territories beyond the former Russian Empire as within the Russian Federation’s sphere of influence.

The statement also emphasizes that the Moscow Patriarchate’s rhetoric poses a serious threat to Estonia’s security, including direct risks to its public and constitutional order.

In its statement, the Riigikogu strongly denounces the Moscow Patriarchate, declaring it an institution that supports and justifies Russian aggression, and officially labels it as a sponsor of Russia’s military efforts. Furthermore, the Riigikogu calls on all states and the international community to actively suppress the Moscow Patriarchate’s hostile influence operations. The statement specifies that this condemnation pertains to the institution and its leadership, not to individuals who adhere to Orthodox traditions.

