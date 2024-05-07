Estonian Parliament designates Moscow Patriarchate as sponsor of Russian aggression

On 6 May, Estonia’s Riigikogu (Parliament) passed a statement condemning the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church, or Moscow Patriarchate, for justifying and supporting Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and declared it an institution that sponsors Russia’s military aggression, according to ERR News.
In the statement, the Riigikogu condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine and unlawful territorial annexations, highlighting that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, with its nuclear threats, poses a significant global and European peace threat.
“Ever since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus has expressed his public support to the act of aggression of the terrorist regime of the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.