A defeated Russia should not be a concern, Estonian President Karis says – ERR

The West should not be wary of any major, negative effects on the Russian Federation in the event of its losing the war it has been waging on Ukraine, in its current phase, since February, Estonian President Alar Karis said at the Halifax Security Forum in Canada, according to ERR.

“First of all, the starting point of strategy cannot be related to the fear of any possible shocks that would hit Russia were it to lose the war. Second, NATO must implement a new defensive posture as soon as possible, one which requires a greater presence, and advance deployment of weapons, equipment, and ammunition. Third, Europe must not be left as some sort of gray zone;’ the only real security guarantee is in fact the NATO alliance,” he said according to ERR.

Tags: defeat, Estonia, Russia