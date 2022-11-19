Russia seeking not peace but respite to restore combat capabilities – Zelenskyy

Russia is now trying to secure a short truce only to restore combat capabilities, so this is not the path to actually ending the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said addressing the International Security Forum in Halifax via videoconference, according to Ukrinform.
“The cessation of war as such doesn’t guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short truce, a respite to regain strength. Some may call it the end of war, but such a pause will only make things worse,” Zelenskyy assured emphasizing that any idea of territorial concessions or those related to Ukraine’s sovereignty cannot be considered “peace.”
Read also:
White House says only Zelenskyy can decide on Russia peace talks, US doesn’t press Kyiv to negotiate – AFP
Negotiations cannot end the Russian war against Ukraine, they can only pause it – ISW
Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations until Russia leaves all captured territories – Ukraine CinC
Russia is not in a position to dictate its terms — Ukraine’s MFA on Russian refusal to negotiate on Ukrainian terms
US top general sees “window of opportunity” for Russia-Ukraine negotiations ahead of winter
Tags: Ceasefire, negotiations, Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)