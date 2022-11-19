Russia seeking not peace but respite to restore combat capabilities – Zelenskyy

Russia is now trying to secure a short truce only to restore combat capabilities, so this is not the path to actually ending the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said addressing the International Security Forum in Halifax via videoconference, according to Ukrinform.

“The cessation of war as such doesn’t guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short truce, a respite to regain strength. Some may call it the end of war, but such a pause will only make things worse,” Zelenskyy assured emphasizing that any idea of territorial concessions or those related to Ukraine’s sovereignty cannot be considered “peace.”

