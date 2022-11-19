Russia seeking not peace but respite to restore combat capabilities – Zelenskyy

Russia seeking not peace but respite to restore combat capabilities – Zelenskyy

 

Latest news Ukraine

Russia is now trying to secure a short truce only to restore combat capabilities, so this is not the path to actually ending the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said addressing the International Security Forum in Halifax via videoconference, according to Ukrinform.

“The cessation of war as such doesn’t guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short truce, a respite to regain strength. Some may call it the end of war, but such a pause will only make things worse,” Zelenskyy assured emphasizing that any idea of territorial concessions or those related to Ukraine’s sovereignty cannot be considered “peace.”

Read also:

Russia suddenly announces readiness for negotiations 

White House says only Zelenskyy can decide on Russia peace talks, US doesn’t press Kyiv to negotiate – AFP

Negotiations cannot end the Russian war against Ukraine, they can only pause it – ISW

Ukrainian military will not accept any negotiations until Russia leaves all captured territories – Ukraine CinC

Russia is not in a position to dictate its terms — Ukraine’s MFA on Russian refusal to negotiate on Ukrainian terms

Now is not the time for Russia-Ukraine “peace” negotiations

US top general sees “window of opportunity” for Russia-Ukraine negotiations ahead of winter

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags