Hungary joins the chorus of voices insisting on peace negotiations with Russia and a ceasefire in Ukraine before the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive. The Hungarian Government has released a video on its YouTube channel featuring a map of Ukraine without Crimea and called for a “ceasefire,” UNIAN reports

The video titled “Time For Peace” showcases footage of destruction, while a voiceover states that the only way to stop it is through a “ceasefire” and urges for negotiations. The concluding statement is illustrated by an image of a table with the flags of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

The video states:

“Tens of thousands of children have been orphaned, hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed, and people have been forced to leave their country. Yet the war persists and can easily escalate to a global level. Enough with the war. Destruction can only be stopped by ending the fire. Lives can be saved by initiating peaceful negotiations.”

The footage does not mark Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Russia since 2014, as part of Ukraine on the map, and shows a mushroom-shaped cloud in the background.

Earlier Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made several anti-Ukrainian statements, UNIAN says. He compared Ukraine to “Afghanistan,” referring to it as “no man’s land,” and stated that the President of the Russian Federation “cannot afford to lose the war.” Additionally, Budapest opposes European sanctions against Russia and regularly blocks EU financial assistance for Ukraine.

Previously, a number of world leaders called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace negotiations with Russia:

On 24 February 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published 12-point “peace” proposals to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine, comprising general phrases and calls for negotiations.

On 30 April, Pope Francis said the Vatican had set up a peacekeeping mission to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 10 May, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he wanted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia in peace talks and help the parties “find a middle ground” between their goals. In April, Lula argued that Ukraine should consider ceding its Crimean Peninsula, saying that “Zelenskyy cannot want it all.”

On 16 May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts had agreed to consider an African peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

On 2 June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned against any peace initiatives that could help legitimize Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian territory.

