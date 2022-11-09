Russia suddenly announces readiness for negotiations 

Latest news Ukraine

Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine “taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment”, said the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, pro-Kremlin edition “RIA Novosti” reported.

“We are still open to negotiations. We have never given up on them. We are ready to conduct them, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment,” Zakharova said.

The US media write that the pushing of the administration of the US President Joe Biden led to the softening of the position of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that peace negotiations with Russia cannot begin during the presidency of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags