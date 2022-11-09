Russia suddenly announces readiness for negotiations 

Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine “taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment”, said the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, pro-Kremlin edition “RIA Novosti” reported.

“We are still open to negotiations. We have never given up on them. We are ready to conduct them, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment,” Zakharova said.

The US media write that the pushing of the administration of the US President Joe Biden led to the softening of the position of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that peace negotiations with Russia cannot begin during the presidency of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.