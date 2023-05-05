Estonian Foreign Minister meets NATO Secretary General to discuss Ukraine’s accession

Estonian Foreign Minister meets NATO Secretary General to discuss Ukraine’s accession

 

Latest news Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Friday. According to ERR radio news, one of the key topics to be discussed during the meeting will be Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

“One very important issue is the status of Ukraine in terms of joining NATO. The NATO leaders’ meeting in Vilnius will take place in July and we are actively working together with our allies to ensure that Ukraine receives a clear message and a clearly formulated public declaration of further steps in the accession process to NATO,” said Tsahkna. “It is no longer enough to simply declare that Ukraine is welcome in the North Atlantic Alliance. We need to go further with very specific steps. So the meeting with the NATO Secretary General is very important,” added the Estonian Foreign Minister.

At the meeting with Stoltenberg, he also intends to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags