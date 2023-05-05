Estonian Foreign Minister meets NATO Secretary General to discuss Ukraine’s accession

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Friday. According to ERR radio news, one of the key topics to be discussed during the meeting will be Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

“One very important issue is the status of Ukraine in terms of joining NATO. The NATO leaders’ meeting in Vilnius will take place in July and we are actively working together with our allies to ensure that Ukraine receives a clear message and a clearly formulated public declaration of further steps in the accession process to NATO,” said Tsahkna. “It is no longer enough to simply declare that Ukraine is welcome in the North Atlantic Alliance. We need to go further with very specific steps. So the meeting with the NATO Secretary General is very important,” added the Estonian Foreign Minister.

At the meeting with Stoltenberg, he also intends to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine.