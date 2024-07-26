Eng
Court orders custody for alleged killer of ex-MP and linguist Iryna Farion

An 18-year-old suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion will remain in custody until September 22, a Lviv court ruled on 26 July.
byMaria Tril
26/07/2024
1 minute read
suspect in the murder of Irina Farion.
Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Irina Farion. Credit: Ukrinform
A court in Lviv has ordered the detention of an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion, reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv ruled to keep Viacheslav Zinchenko, a resident of Dnipro, in custody until 22 September without the possibility of bail. This decision came following a request from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Judge Oleh Yurkiv granted the prosecution’s motion in full, imposing a “non-alternative preventive measure in the form of detention,” according to the court hearing broadcast.

Before the hearing, Farion’s daughter, Sofia Osoba, confronted the suspect, asking why he killed her mother. Zinchenko reportedly responded, “Time will tell.”

The suspect’s interests are represented by lawyer Ihor Sulyma, who defended pro-Russian blogger Ihor Kotsaba. The defense had requested house arrest with electronic monitoring for Zinchenko.

Farion, a public figure and former member of the Ukrainian parliament was shot on 19 July near her house. The court’s decision to detain Zinchenko without bail underscores the severity of the charges against him.

