Russo-Ukrainian war, day 903: Ukrainian forces advance in Kursk Oblast, capturing hundreds of Russian occupiers

Exclusive

Russia’s war left me a single mom. Here’s how I’m piecing life back together. For a year, Natalia clung to hope her missing soldier husband would return. Now when he’s confirmed dead, she grapples daily an uncertain future. “What’s next? How should I live? How do I plan life?” she asks, encapsulating the daunting task of rebuilding her life shattered by war.

Kamala Harris must fix Biden’s mistakes in Ukraine. Very little will happen until America leads. The war can be a boon for Harris, but only if she gives Ukraine what it needs to win

Military

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian tank and armored vehicle in latest battle. The operation began with artillery fire targeting the invaders, followed by precise strikes from anti-tank units and drone operators.

Ukrainian forces secure Toretsk, eliminate Russian sabotage groups. As of now, around 3,000 residents remain in the city, living in basements, while the slow evacuation process continues. The situation remains tense, with heavy shelling across the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces capture hundreds of Russian soldiers amid Kursk incursion. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that the captured soldiers will be treated humanely, in line with international law.

Ukraine’s defense forces destroy Russian Su-34 in Kursk Oblast. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the successful downing of a Russian Su-34 in Kursk Oblast during an overnight combat mission.

Russian Defense Ministry claims interception of 117 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack. Russian officials allege that Ukraine launched a coordinated drone assault on three strategic airfields, including ones housing fighter jets used for long-range strikes.

ISW: Ukrainian forces likely not control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared. The Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast serves multiple strategic purposes, including preventing Russian troop movements and complicating Russian logistics, according to Ukrainian officials.

As of 14 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 594400 (+1240)

Tanks: 8476 (+21)

APV: 16402 (+17)

Artillery systems: 16821 (+57)

MLRS: 1151 (+5)

Anti-aircraft systems: 921 (+1)

Aircraft: 366

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 13548 (+57)

Cruise missiles : 2426

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22710 (+61)

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian forces target Russian Kasta-2E2 radar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery. The operation was made possible by Ukrainian citizens’ donations, which funded the advanced reconnaissance equipment used to detect and target the radar.

Reuters: Russian intelligence hackers targets Kremlin critics worldwide. The attacks, which began in 2022, have also targeted individuals still in Russia, placing them at significant risk, as hackers seek to infiltrate extensive networks of contacts.

International

Borrell on Kursk offensive: EU fully supports Ukraine’s fight. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has declared full support for Ukraine’s military action in Russia’s Kursk Oblast following a briefing from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“Dilemma for Putin”: Biden comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk Oblast for the first time. President Biden has broken his silence on Ukraine’s military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, calling it a “real dilemma for Putin.”

Ukraine and UK begin talks on century-long partnership agreement. Ukraine and the United Kingdom have commenced negotiations on a bilateral agreement designed to last 100 years, encompassing security, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Political and legal developments

State of emergency declared in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, announced plans to elevate the current regional emergency to federal status.

New developments

Russian occupiers plan to evacuate Kursk residents to Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shield military sites, Ukrainian governor says. Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing to open humanitarian corridors for Kursk residents and ensure access for international humanitarian organizations.

Ukrainian forces set up “buffer zone” in Kursk Oblast. The zone aims to support civilians and facilitate the delivery of essential supplies while allowing for the evacuation of people both to and from Russia.

Russia plans to evacuate civilians from Kursk and Belgorod oblasts to occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian authorities are preparing to evacuate civilians from Kursk and Belgorod to occupied Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine’s military operation in Kursk continues.

