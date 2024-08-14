Ukrainian forces target Russian Kasta-2E2 radar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery

Ukraine’s counterintelligence and the military have struck a Russian 39N6 “Kasta-2E2” radar station in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the “Come Back Alive” Foundation.

A domestic Shark unmanned aerial vehicle detected the target. Militarnyi reports that two tungsten-element munitions were fired at the “Kasta” complex.

“The donations received from Ukrainians helped make this possible. The reconnaissance and tracking equipment set (ground station for UAVs, minibus, laptops, power, and communication) was purchased by the ‘Come Back Alive’ Foundation with volunteer contributions and handed over to the Security Service unit that hunts radars,” said the agency.

The 39N6 “Kasta-2E2” radar station is a mobile, two-coordinate, decimeter-band radar system for continuous circular scanning.

It is designed for airspace control, determining the coordinates, and identifying air targets, including those at extremely low altitudes.

The radar can determine the trajectory of air targets and their flight altitude by detecting targets in the lower, upper, or both beams.

The information on the coordinates and movement parameters of air targets is transmitted to air defense systems, aerospace forces, and military air defense via radio channels or cable communication lines with the capability for digital-analog interfacing.

