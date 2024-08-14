Ukrainian soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Tavria destroyed a Russian tank and armored vehicle, according to a video released by the brigade’s press service. The report states that the invaders were first met by artillery fire, followed by anti-tank forces and drone operators.

The Russian tanks were equipped with powerful anti-drone protection, while an armored personnel carrier was created from a modified MT-LB tracked tractor.

These makeshift armored vehicles are created by crudely expanding the MT-LB’s troop compartment, as per Militarnyi.

The modification of available transport vehicles for infantry transport and its use in assaults could indicate a dire situation regarding combat equipment within the Russian army.

During this unsuccessful assault attempt, Russian forces lost a tank and an armored vehicle with troops inside. Some 12 occupiers were killed, and another 12 were wounded. The paratroopers added that the only tank not destroyed in the fighting fled the battlefield.

Earlier, Ukrainian defenders from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out a successful counteroffensive in the city of Niu-York in Donetsk.

During street battles in the settlement, the military managed to reclaim Special School No. 38, located in the northern part of the city. Ukrainian troops also raised the Ukrainian flag over the building where the Russian tricolor was previously displayed.

