Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian tank and armored vehicle in latest battle

The operation began with artillery fire targeting the invaders, followed by precise strikes from anti-tank units and drone operators.
byOlena Mukhina
14/08/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
Ukrainian troops destroy Russian tank and armored vehicle in latest battle

Ukrainian soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Tavria destroyed a Russian tank and armored vehicle, according to a video released by the brigade’s press service. The report states that the invaders were first met by artillery fire, followed by anti-tank forces and drone operators.

The Russian tanks were equipped with powerful anti-drone protection, while an armored personnel carrier was created from a modified MT-LB tracked tractor.

These makeshift armored vehicles are created by crudely expanding the MT-LB’s troop compartment, as per Militarnyi.

The modification of available transport vehicles for infantry transport and its use in assaults could indicate a dire situation regarding combat equipment within the Russian army.

During this unsuccessful assault attempt, Russian forces lost a tank and an armored vehicle with troops inside. Some 12 occupiers were killed, and another 12 were wounded. The paratroopers added that the only tank not destroyed in the fighting fled the battlefield.

Earlier, Ukrainian defenders from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out a successful counteroffensive in the city of Niu-York in Donetsk.

Ukrainian troops launch successful counteroffensive in Donetsk’s Niu-York

During street battles in the settlement, the military managed to reclaim Special School No. 38, located in the northern part of the city. Ukrainian troops also raised the Ukrainian flag over the building where the Russian tricolor was previously displayed.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts