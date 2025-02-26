Ukrainian drones hit strategic Russian seaport and oil refinery used for military operations

On the 26 February overnight, drones attacked Tuapse oil refinery and seaport in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Ukraine targets Russian oil refineries to disrupt its military logistics and weaken the economy, which receives significant war funding from oil revenues. The fuel produced by these refineries is essential for the Russian military’s operations, including strategic long-range aviation and ground forces.

The incident involved two unmanned aerial vehicles that struck the Tuapse oil refinery, causing damage to the ELOU-VT-12 oil processing unit and a crude oil pipeline, according to ASTRA news agency.

ASTRA reports that the attack led to an oil spill covering approximately 5 square meters.

Air defense operations in the area resulted in collateral damage to two private residences and the destruction of a vehicle, according to local channels.

The Krasnodar Krai governor confirmed property damage but stated there were no casualties.

Local residents claimed the nearby seaport, located 3 km from the refinery, was also targeted.

Later, Astra verified the drone attack on the Tuapse seaport via video evidence and geolocation techniques.

The footage, captured during the 26 February overnight assault, shows what appears to be secondary detonations consistent with explosives storage facilities.

Andriy Kovalenko, who heads Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation also confirmed the strike.

“The port plays an important role in supporting military logistics. It is used for transporting equipment, ammunition, and fuel for military needs,” Kovalenko stated, explaining the facility’s strategic significance.

The Tuapse seaport serves as a major logistics hub connected to Russia’s railway network, facilitating cargo transport from the country’s central and southern regions. The facility can accommodate vessels up to 250 meters in length and offers comprehensive maritime services, including both grain and oil terminals.

According to ASTRA, the port regularly hosts military vessels.

Astra notes that a previous attack reportedly targeted the military ship “Petr Morgunov” while it was docked at Tuapse on 29 November 2024, based on information from the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

The secondary explosions visible in the footage align with Kovalenko’s assertion that the port provides logistical support for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, particularly vessels involved in operations against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported intercepting a total of 128 Ukrainian drones overnight, with the majority – 83 – shot down over the Krasnodar Krai region.

The attack disrupted regional transportation networks. Sochi International Airport implemented emergency protocols, temporarily suspending all arrivals and departures under what officials termed the “Carpet” plan.

This incident adds to a growing pattern of Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. According to ASTRA, Ukrainian forces have targeted at least 28 fuel and energy facilities across 16 Russian regions since the beginning of the year.

Some locations have faced repeated attacks, with the Ryazan refinery reportedly struck three times. The facility completely suspended operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on 24 February.

