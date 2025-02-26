Italian PM supports Ukraine’s NATO membership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni believes that the best security guarantees for Ukraine should be implemented within NATO.

She made this statement during her meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Rome on 26 February.

Meloni said that, among other topics, she discussed the efforts aimed at “laying the foundations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

“This goal can only be achieved by providing Kyiv with adequate security guarantees so that what we have witnessed over the past three years does not happen again, and so that European countries facing the greatest threats can instead feel safe,” the Italian Prime Minister emphasized.

She stated that such guarantees “must be implemented within the context of the Atlantic Alliance.”

“Therefore, I believe that this is the best structure for ensuring a peace that is neither fragile nor temporary and that specifically prevents the risk of Europe soon sliding back into the drama of war,” Meloni said.

According to her, other solutions regarding security guarantees “seem more complicated to me and, frankly, less effective.”